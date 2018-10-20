Section of Hopkins Co. roadway set to close to fix clogged drain

HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) - There is a traffic alert for drivers in Madisonville.
Kentucky Transportation officials say they are closing a section of Tucker Schoolhouse Road for three to four days.
The closure starts Tuesday and will be between Industrial Drive and US 41-Alternate in the Lake Peewee area.
Crews will be pumping water to find a clogged cross drain so it can be cleared and fixed.
Officials say the clogged drain is causing water to back up into ditches in the area.
