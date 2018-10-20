No. 3/6 Hoosiers win eight events on first day of Tri-Meet

AUSTIN, Texas (WFIE) - The No. 3/6 Indiana University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams began a two-day, tri-meet with No. 1/4 Texas and No. 8/19 Florida on Friday in Austin, Texas. The Hoosiers won two of the four relays and won six individual events on the first day.
TEAM SCORES (Through Day 1)
Men
No. 3 Indiana 114, No. 1 Texas 72
No. 3 Indiana 119, No. 8 Florida 67
Women
No. 4 Texas 120, No. 6 Indiana 66
No. 18 Florida 109, No. 6 Indiana 77
HOOSIER WINNERS
Men
Bruno Blaskovic – 400 medley relay (3:11.38)
Michael Brinegar – 1,000 freestyle (9:00.14)
Gabriel Fantoni – 400 medley relay (3:11.38), 100 backstroke (47.87)
Ian Finnerty – 400 medley relay (3:11.38), Ian Finnerty (53.49)
Vini Lanza – 400 medley relay (3:11.38), 200 butterfly (1:45.27)
Mohamed Samy – 50 freestyle (20.04)
Women
Christine Jensen – 400 medley relay (3:36.59)
Lilly King – 400 medley relay (3:36.59), 100 breaststroke (59.46)
Shelby Koontz – 400 medley relay (3:36.59)
Morgan Scott – 400 medley relay (3:36.59)
NOTABLES
• The men’s 400 medley relay time of 3:11.38 is the fastest in the country this season.
• Lilly King’s time of 59.46 in the 100 breaststroke is the fastest in the nation this year.
• Ian Finnerty’s time of 53.49 is the second-best in the country this season.
• Vini Lanza’s mark of 1:45.27 in the 200 fly is the second-fastest in the nation this year.
• Michael Brinegar’s time in the 1,000 free (9:00.14) is the second-best in the country.
• Mohamed Samy’s time in the 200 free (1:36.23) is the third-fastest in the nation.
• The women’s 400 medley relay time of 3:36.59 is the fourth-fastest in the nation this year.
• Gabriel Fantoni’s 100 back leadoff in the 400 medley relay (47.49) is the fourth-best in the country this year.
• Mohamed Samy’s time of 20.04 in the 50 freestyle is the fifth-fastest in the country.
NCAA CUTS
A: None.
B: Gabriel Fantoni (100 back), Ian Finnerty (100 breast), Lilly King (100 breast), Vini Lanza (200 fly), Mohamed Samy (200 free)
UP NEXT
• The No. 3/6 Hoosiers will conclude the team’s two-day, short-course yards meet with No. 1/4 Texas and No. 8/19 Florida on Saturday, Oct. 20. The action gets underway at 11:00 a.m. ET.
Courtesy: IU Athletics
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.