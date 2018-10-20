Martial Arts instructor with terminal cancer offering free classes

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -An Evansville Man is teaching martial arts and self defense for free.
He wants his craft to live on despite his diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.
Norman Beck was told five months ago he has terminal pancreatic cancer and only three months to live.
“I came to terms with death a long time ago, and I’m not scared to die,” Beck said.
Doctors said Beck would only have a few months to live. But he’s doing better than anyone could have guessed. Beck said, " I’ve already lived longer than what the doctors expected me to. I’m responding to treatment better than they expected.
Beck has practiced martial arts for more than 50 years and despite what doctors have told him he wants to carry on his passion for providing free self defense to those in need.
“In Japan the word samurai actually translates into the one who serves. And that’s service to the community and service to each other is a very strong aspect of what I teach my students,” Beck said.
Beck is able to make his classes free thanks to local churches like Center Pointe Church who provide a space for practice. Beck is spreading his knowledge to four students who can continue his program when he is no longer able to.
Randy Gilliam is one of Becks student. He said, "It’s like God himself put it on our hearts that we need to continue his legacy in the martial arts and me and his other student Nick Becker have decided that that’s what we are going to do.
The Journey Martial Arts program will teach students how to protect themselves for free and Beck hopes to inspire generations for years to come.
