Man facing gun and cocaine dealing charges in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing drug dealing charges after someone reported him slumped over in his car.
Officers were called Friday evening to MLK Blvd, not far from EPD headquarters.
The caller said there was a car, with the lights on, that was not fully in the parking spot, and it looked like someone was slumped over.
Officers say the driver consented to a search where they found a gun, cocaine, meth, and drug paraphernalia, including a syringe.
Logan House, 27, was arrested and booked into jail. He’s facing several felony charges.
