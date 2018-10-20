Madisonville man arrested on drug dealing charges

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - The Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit has helped nab another meth dealing suspect.
Madisonville Police say they executed a search warrant around 2:45 Saturday morning at home on W. Center Street.
The Vice Unit and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office helped.
Police say they found several controlled substances, money, and items used in the packaging and selling of drugs.
Terrance Ray, 25, was arrested. He’s facing several charges, including meth and marijuana trafficking.
On Friday, we told you about the Vice Unit arresting four people on drug charges.
