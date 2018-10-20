Lioness kills father of 3 cubs at Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS (RNN) - A lioness killed the father of her three cubs at the Indianapolis Zoo.
Nyack, the 10-year-old male lion died after he was injured during a physical confrontation with Zuri, the zoo said in a statement Friday.
The lion died of suffocation from neck injuries, according to CNN.
The zoo said it will investigate the incident to determine its cause.
“Zuri and Nyack had three cubs together three years ago,” the zoo said. “Nyack was a magnificent lion and he will be greatly missed. We appreciate the support from our community as we cope with the loss.”
The attack occurred before the zoo opened to the public Monday.
Nyack was on loan from the San Diego Zoo and was part of the Species Survival Plan, according to the Times of San Diego.
The program was developed in 1981 to help assure the survival of species in zoos and aquariums. Many of the animals in the program are endangered in the wild.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.