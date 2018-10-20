Freezing temperatures return tonight

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - It is going to be a clear, cold night across the Tri-State. Temperatures will fall to right around the freezing mark of 32°, and some locations may even drop a couple degrees lower than that. This will be the first widespread freeze since April.
The winds will die down some after sunset but will still be blowing out of the north at around 6-12 mph overnight. As a result, it will likely be too windy for widespread frost to develop. However, the sub-freezing air could still damage or kill unprotected sensitive plants, so a Freeze Warning has been issued from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday.
Cool air will continue to flow into the Tri-State from the north on Sunday, so temperatures will only climb into the low 50s that afternoon despite wall-to-wall sunshine.
Our winds will calm Sunday night as temperatures fall into the mid 30s, so areas of frost will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning. The winds will then shift as we head into the workweek, bringing slightly warmer air up from the southwest, and temperatures will return to the low 60s Monday and Tuesday as the sunny skies continue.
Clouds will develop during the second half of the week, but it looks like we will stay dry until next weekend. High temperatures will remain on the cool side, ranging from the mid to upper 50s to low 60s.
