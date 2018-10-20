EPD: Screaming man tries to hit officer with shoe

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing charges after police say he tried to hit an officer.
Police were called late Friday afternoon to Woodland Park Apartments on Sunburst Blvd.
They were told a man who is barred from the property was there with other people.
One of the people ran away before officers arrived, but one of the others was still in an upstairs hallway.
Officers were told the man had smoked synthetic marijuana and was acting “crazy.”
Police say when they found him, the man was screaming gibberish and tried to run away on his hands and feet.
As officers got close, they say the man stood up and tried to hit one of them with a shoe.
Police say that man, 24-year-old Kenneth Young, continued to resist them as he was arrested.
Officers say there is video of him destroying part of the a hallway wall.
Young was booked in jail with a $200 bond. He’s charged with public intoxication, criminal mischief, and resisting law enforcement.
