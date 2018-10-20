Early Voting Numbers Exceed Expectations

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden told us more than a thousand people cast their vote for the midterm election.
“The turnout so far is more like a presidential election than midterms.” said Carla Hayden.
Early voters say voting now is more convenient due to the demands and unknown’s life can bring.
One person we talked to says early voting can be the safe option.
“There’s always a circumstance that comes up an unknowing circumstance where one can’t get to the polls this makes it its done, I voted,” said Street.
She’s not alone. The county clerk told us this years turnout is higher than expected,. They’re making sure it’s quick and easy to cast your vote.
“We’re working really hard to get everything turned around and also make sure that everybody that comes in gets through the line just as fast as we can,” said Carla Hayden.
Whether you decide to vote early, or wait for election day, you’re encouraged to make your voice heard.
“Vote, you’re citizens you’re in it no matter what. Might as well have your ore in the water,” said Karen Husby.
Starting Monday, October 22, 2018 you can cast your vote early at most public libraries in town.
Early voting ends November 5 at noon, and election day is Tuesday November 6.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.