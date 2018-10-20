Eagles return home for Festival Year Fiasco

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana men's and women's cross country teams return home this weekend for the Festival Year Fiasco at Angel Mounds. Heading into the weekend, junior Austin Nolan (Evansville, Indiana) claimed his first career National Runner of the Week honor for the week of October 8 after a first-place finish at the Conference Crossover in Romeoville, the third Screaming Eagle to ever win the award. The men's team reappeared in the USTFCCA National Poll at No. 25 after spending a week out of the rankings all together. They are tied with Edinboro (Pa.) and Western Oregon in that position. USI will meet stiff competition yet again with the chance to prove itself to a national audience against Bellarmine, Indianapolis, Illinois-Springfield, Cal Poly Pomana, Lindenwood, Lewis, and Trevecca Nazarene.