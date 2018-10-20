Eagles return home for Festival Year Fiasco

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana men's and women's cross country teams return home this weekend for the Festival Year Fiasco at Angel Mounds. Heading into the weekend, junior Austin Nolan (Evansville, Indiana) claimed his first career National Runner of the Week honor for the week of October 8 after a first-place finish at the Conference Crossover in Romeoville, the third Screaming Eagle to ever win the award. The men's team reappeared in the USTFCCA National Poll at No. 25 after spending a week out of the rankings all together. They are tied with Edinboro (Pa.) and Western Oregon in that position. USI will meet stiff competition yet again with the chance to prove itself to a national audience against Bellarmine, Indianapolis, Illinois-Springfield, Cal Poly Pomana, Lindenwood, Lewis, and Trevecca Nazarene.
TAKE NOTE:
- Austin Nolan earned National Runner of the Week for the week of October 8
- USI men's team fell three spots to No. 5 in the Midwest Region after a 10th-place finish at the Conference Cross-Over
- The men's team fell to No. 25 in the latest USTFCCA National poll
- USI is still the top-ranked GLVC team in the Midwest Region ahead of No. 8 Missouri S&T and No. 10 Illinois-Springfield
- The USI women's team dropped from both the Midwest Region and Top 25 National Polls
- Four of the seven opponents USI will face this weekend are ranked in their respective regions from both the men's and women's sides
The women’s 6-kilometer race will be starting at 10 a.m. CT while the men’s 8-kilometer is slated for a 10:45 start.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
