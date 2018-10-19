Touchdown Live playoff scoreboard; Watch TDL at 10:35

Touchdown Live
By Jared Goffinet | October 19, 2018 at 2:42 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 2:42 PM

TRI-STATE, IN (WFIE) - The first round of the IHSAA state tournament highlights the 26 games on the Touchdown Live scoreboard for Friday.

[WATCH Touchdown Live at 10:35 p.m.]

Here’s a look at the games we will be tracking throughout the night:

  • Marshall County vs Apollo - 7 p.m.
  • Boonville vs Bosse - 7 p.m.
  • Vienna vs Carmi-White - 7 p.m.
  • Reitz vs Central - 7 p.m.
  • Ohio County vs Daviess County - 7 p.m.
  • Perry Central vs Eastern Pekin - 7 p.m.
  • Chester vs Edwards County - 7 p.m.
  • Linton-Stockon vs Forest Park - 6:30 p.m.
  • Mt. Vernon vs Heritage Hills - 7 p.m.
  • Hopkins Co. Central vs Hopkinsville - 7 p.m.
  • Harrison vs Jasper - 6:30 p.m.
  • Christian County vs Madisonville N.H. - 7 p.m.
  • North Posey vs Mater Dei - 7 p.m.
  • Webster County vs Mayfield - 7 p.m.
  • Muhlenberg County vs McCracken County - 7 p.m.
  • Hancock County vs McLean County - 7 p.m.
  • Princeton vs Memorial - 7 p.m.
  • Mt. Vernon (IL) vs Mt. Carmel - 7 p.m.
  • Tell City vs North Knox - 6:30 p.m.
  • Graves County vs Owensboro - 7 p.m.
  • Fairfield vs Sesser-Valier - 7 p.m.
  • South Spencer vs Southridge - 6:30 p.m.
  • North Daviess vs Tecumseh - 6:30 p.m.
  • Union County vs Trigg County - 7 p.m.
  • Pike Central vs Vincennes Lincoln - 7 p.m.
  • Gibson Southern vs Washington.

Don’t forget to watch Touchdown Live at 10:35 p.m. for highlights, final scores, and the night’s top plays.

