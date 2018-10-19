Touchdown Live playoff scoreboard; Watch TDL at 10:35

TRI-STATE, IN (WFIE) - The first round of the IHSAA state tournament highlights the 26 games on the Touchdown Live scoreboard for Friday.
Here’s a look at the games we will be tracking throughout the night:
- Marshall County vs Apollo - 7 p.m.
- Boonville vs Bosse - 7 p.m.
- Vienna vs Carmi-White - 7 p.m.
- Reitz vs Central - 7 p.m.
- Ohio County vs Daviess County - 7 p.m.
- Perry Central vs Eastern Pekin - 7 p.m.
- Chester vs Edwards County - 7 p.m.
- Linton-Stockon vs Forest Park - 6:30 p.m.
- Mt. Vernon vs Heritage Hills - 7 p.m.
- Hopkins Co. Central vs Hopkinsville - 7 p.m.
- Harrison vs Jasper - 6:30 p.m.
- Christian County vs Madisonville N.H. - 7 p.m.
- North Posey vs Mater Dei - 7 p.m.
- Webster County vs Mayfield - 7 p.m.
- Muhlenberg County vs McCracken County - 7 p.m.
- Hancock County vs McLean County - 7 p.m.
- Princeton vs Memorial - 7 p.m.
- Mt. Vernon (IL) vs Mt. Carmel - 7 p.m.
- Tell City vs North Knox - 6:30 p.m.
- Graves County vs Owensboro - 7 p.m.
- Fairfield vs Sesser-Valier - 7 p.m.
- South Spencer vs Southridge - 6:30 p.m.
- North Daviess vs Tecumseh - 6:30 p.m.
- Union County vs Trigg County - 7 p.m.
- Pike Central vs Vincennes Lincoln - 7 p.m.
- Gibson Southern vs Washington.
Don’t forget to watch Touchdown Live at 10:35 p.m. for highlights, final scores, and the night’s top plays.
