Rain returns to the forecast later today

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Patchy frost is possible this morning with chilly and mostly clear conditions to start the day. As we go through the first half of the day, our clouds will increase, and it will be partly to mostly cloudy by the start of the afternoon. High temperatures will be right around 60°.
It looks like we will stay dry for most of the day, but scattered showers will move into the region starting around 4 p.m. and continue through the evening. That means you may need your rain gear for Friday Night Football.
Scattered showers remain possible through the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s under cloudy skies. Patchy fog may also develop during the night.
Some of that rain may linger over into early Saturday morning, but most of it will move out before sunrise, and the remaining clouds will clear as we go through the morning. Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
Our skies will stay mostly sunny through the middle of next week. Sunday looks a little chilly with high temperatures in the lower 50s, but we will make it into the lower 60s Monday through Wednesday. Frost will be possible again both Sunday and Monday morning.
