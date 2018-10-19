Police: Man had ‘detailed plan of attack’ concerning Shelby, Anderson county schools

LAWRENCEBURG, KY (WAVE) - A man police said had a “detailed plan of attack” concerning schools in Shelby and Anderson counties was taken into custody.
Dylan Jarrell, 21, was booked into the Shelby County Detention Center on Thursday.
Kentucky State Police began investigating Jarrell Wednesday after they received a complaint about him from a woman in New Jersey concerning unsolicited racially motivated messages on Facebook.
Police found Jarrell at his home in Lawrenceburg. According to his arrest slip, Jarrell admitted he sent the messages.
While questioning Jarrell, police also found evidence of a credible and imminent threat to Shelby and Anderson county schools.
After being notified of the threats, school was canceled in Anderson County and all activities were suspended at Shelby County High School until further notice. Students in Shelby County are currently on fall break.
Officers searched Jarrell’s phone and found information that “pertained to threats of bodily harm against multiple persons at a school.”
In addition to a detailed plan of attack, officers said Jarrell had a firearm, over 200 rounds of ammunition, a Kevlar vest and a 100-round high capacity magazine in his possession.
During their investigation, police found Jarrell had also been questions by the FBI about social media threats to a school in Tennessee in May.
Jarrell was charged with terroristic threatening.
