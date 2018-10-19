Owensboro looking for new ways to bring in indoor sports

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Once known as the number one sports town in Kentucky- the Owensboro Convention’s and Visitor’s Bureau is working on ways to get Owensboro back to the top.
The sports study, aimed to help just that, pointed out that an indoor sports facility would be ideal. But because of how expensive it is the CVB is looking to add a sports tile system in for tournaments at the convention center.
“The off season where the outdoor sports are not viable, it would be a big boost if somehow we could figure out a way to have some more of those indoor events," Jared Bratcher the sports marketing director for the CVB said.
“It does open the door for a different variety of sports so that were not just pigeon-holed into softball and baseball," Laura Alexander the General Manager for the Convention Center said.
The idea comes years after the convention center was built- without sports in mind.
“Obviously sports is huge in this town and its part of our identity," Bratcher said. “So now looking back we would have loved for that building to be built more sports in mind but its a big beautiful building, we have to see what we can do to fill it and this is just one option we’re looking at.”
“There’s obviously some design elements as far as the exhibit hall goes that we would probably had liked to seen but for the most part were still taking that same general footprint and making space you can utilize for those," Alexander said.
The tiles could be personalized for each tournament with logos and sponsorships, fitting up to nine volleyball courts.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.