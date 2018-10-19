Overturned semi blocking I-69 in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) - Kentucky Transportation officials say there is an overturned semi at the entry ramp to the Pennyrile Parkway at the I-69/WK Pkwy/Pennyrile Pkwy Exit 106 Interchange in Hopkins County.
We’re told the crash is blocking the ramp from the Western Kentucky Parkway westbound lanes to the Pennyrile Parkway southbound lanes.
Both southbound lanes of the Pennyrile Parkway are blocked.
Officials say traffic could be blocked for around three hours.
