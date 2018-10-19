Madisonville Police looking for home invasion robbery suspects

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - Madisonville Police are looking for a woman and two men who they say broke into a home, fought with residents, and then took off with their stuff.
Police say it happened Thursday afternoon at an apartment in the 100 block of North Seminary Street.
Detectives say the victims were home sleeping when they woke up to a barefoot woman rummaging their belongings.
They say one of the victims got into a struggle with her over a wallet, but she was able to beat on the window to signal two men to come in.
The men broke down the front door and assaulted one of the victims.
All three then got away with cash and a phone.
Police say the woman is about 30-years-old, with shoulder length hair, and was carrying her shoes.
They say both men are about 6 feet tall. One has a heavy build, a medium afro, and a beard.
The other man has a thin build.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Hopkins County at (270) 825-1111 or call Detective C.P. Haynie at (270) 821-1720.
Police say tips that lead to arrests are eligible for a cash reward.
