Hopkins Co. Sheriff Department to open second satellite office

HANSON, KY (WFIE) - Those who live in the northern part of Hopkins County will soon see more of a police presence.
The Sheriff’s office is partnering with the city of Hanson to open a satellite office. This is the second location in the county.
Sheriff Matt Sanderson told 14 News he first met with Hanson Mayor Mickey DeMoss a few months ago, and also added these efforts just make sense.
Part of the justification is primarily because Hanson currently does not have a city police force.
Earlier this summer, the department also opened a satellite office in Morton’s Gap because the highest number of their calls were coming from the southern part of the county, mostly Earlington and Nortonville. But deputies say Hanson is growing and is estimated to now have the third highest call volume.
Vanessa Riggs owns The Hub which sits across from City Hall. She says the change is needed.
“I’ve lived here since 1975, and no it does not surprise me one bite. I’ve watched it go from a laid-back town to we need something down here, even if it’s just some patrolling, especially at night,” Riggs explained.
The satellite office will be housed in the city building, where a desk, printer, docking station for laptops and internet will be provided.
The satellites offices are not staffed 24 hours a day, so citizens should call the sheriff’s office located in Madisonville to request a deputy.
