Hemp in Henderson, couple grows hemp for CBD oil on family farm

Michael Johns, Co-Founder of Greenman Gardens alongside her boyfriend Alex Russell, grew up working on her family farm in Henderson and moved to Florida hoping to get away from farming. Now, she's back in Henderson with Russell, farming hemp. She said although she never thought this would be her reality, she is very grateful and proud of their business. "If I'm gonna grow anything this is gonna be it. It's gonna change everything. To be able to grow something that does so many things for others... it can even replace coal which is incredible!," Johns said.