Four arrested on drug trafficking charges in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) - Four people were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Hopkins County.
Detectives with the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE Narcotics Unit served two search warrants on Friday morning in reference to a meth trafficking ring.
The first warrant was served at 1505 Island Ford Road Apartment 12 in Madisonville. The second warrant was served at 180 Frederick Road in Dawson Springs.
Detectives seized a substantial amount of meth and evidence of drug trafficking at both residences and arrested four people:
- Phillip Hawkins, 28, of Madisonville; trafficking controlled substance
- Travis Menser, 31, of Madisonville; failure to appear, contempt of court, possession of meth
- Stephen Brown, 34, of Madisonville; possession of controlled substance
- Raymond Dunning, 53, of Owensboro; trafficking controlled substance
They are booked in the Hopkins County jail.
