Bluegrass Museum and Hall of Fame opens in Owensboro

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The music is alive in the Bluegrass State. Thursday marked the opening of the Bluegrass Museum and Hall of Fame in Owensboro.
The opening night was an invite only for friends and family of the bluegrass legends and for those who put in the hard work to make this building come to life.
One of those legends is Paul Williams. “To be here for the ribbon cutting and all the festivities it is just unimaginable for me.” said Williams.
Kentucky tourism is even more excited for what the opening of the museum and hall of fame means for the state. Kristen Branscum is the Kentucky Tourism Commissioner. She said, “Overseas people recognize and really love bluegrass music more than we do in our own state or even our own country, so I think internationally this is going to be an incredible opportunity for Owensboro and bluegrass music.”
Thursday was legends night and Williams said he hopes to inspire the genre for years to come. “Bluegrass has been my inspiration since I was a boy and I hope what I’ve done is inspired others because I have tried to achieve that.”
The building came to life in Owensboro thanks to donations from the community and the hope to keep blue grass alive.
Chris Joslin, the Executive Director for the Blue Grass Hall of Fame and Museum said, “We wanted tonight to be all about the hall of fame and it’s members because we celebrate that. That’s really essential to our mission is education and preservation.”
FRIDAY - 10/19/18
SAM BUSH CONCERT - SOLD OUT!
Kentucky native Sam Bush headlines the first public event in Woodward Theatre, which has already sold out. Much like one of his influences, Bill Monroe, Sam Bush is an innovator and continues to push the boundaries while tipping his hat to those who blazed the trail before him.
SATURDAY - 10/20/18
FREE DAY OF MUSIC - OUTDOOR STAGE
Saturday features FREE concerts on the outdoor stage. Called “Downtown ROMP,” it is a full day of music with performances by High Fidelity, Front Country, Town Mountain, and headliner Yonder Mountain String Band. A capacity crowd of 1,500 is expected. This is also the first day the general public may tour the new museum.
