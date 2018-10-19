Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum opening celebrations

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The new Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum is set to open its doors to the public this weekend.
Officials are celebrating the opening of the new hall of fame and museum building with live music Friday night and Saturday afternoon. Saturday visitors will get their first glimpse at everything the new building has to offer.
“It’s a win win for everyone. It’s also an opportunity for us to showcase the cultural music of Kentucky which is bluegrass music," Carly Smith, the marketing director for the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum said.
Friday night Sam Bush, a Kentucky native, will open up the new Woodward Theater stage for a the first concert at the new building. This concert will also be the first sold out concert at the new building.
Saturday four different bands will play at the outdoor venue. High Fidelity, Front County, Town Mountain and Yonder Mountain String Band will all feature for the free concerts this weekend.
“Bluegrass is a musical genre so the best way to enjoy it is to experience it live," said Smith.
According to Smith, live music isn’t the only way to experience Kentucky’s token sound while at the museum. Brand new exhibits and a hall of fame gallery highlight the history and tradition of Bluegrass Music.
“You’re going to start at the very beginning, actually before bluegrass music in the exhibit area, and it will take you on that journey all the way through to present day and what bluegrass music is doing today," Smith said.
Gates for the live music and the museum open up at noon on Saturday. Live music will begin at 1 o’clock.
