4-year-old shot in stomach in KS road rage incident

WICHITA, KS (KAKE/CNN) - Police say after one vehicle cut off another, one of the drivers fired two shots into an SUV carrying two adults and six children, leaving a 4-year-old boy critically injured.
Officers in Wichita, KS, responded Wednesday evening to a report of a shooting that they say involved two vehicles – one a silver Ford Mustang and the other a blue Chevy Tahoe with several children under the age of 10 inside.
Chief Gordon Ramsay said the two vehicles were driving down the road when one cut off another. Someone inside the Mustang then allegedly fired two shots into the SUV in what Ramsay called “a road rage incident.”
One of the bullets hit a 4-year-old boy in the abdomen. He was hospitalized in stable but critical condition, according to Ramsay.
The Mustang fled the scene, but police later located it and took the people inside in for questioning.
It’s unclear if officers found a weapon.
Ramsay says the incident highlights a serious and growing problem in Wichita. He says at least three times per week, officers are called to investigate fights between drivers, all of them involving guns.
"I’ve been talking about concerns about how people are using guns as a way to resolve conflict. That issue concerns me, especially when you see young, innocent kids,” Ramsay said.
