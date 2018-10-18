Woman charged in Madisonville murder has first court hearing

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - A $500,000 dollar bond was set for a woman accused in a 2016 murder.
Kimberly Cunningham is accused of shooting and killing 77-year-old Moyar Pleasant at his home in Madisonville.
Thursday, she appeared before a Hopkins County Judge for the first time by video conference.
Cunningham showed almost no emotion, only answering the judge’s questions.
Madisonville Police say they got a tip from a person who says Cunningham admitted she was responsible for Pleasant’s death.
Cunningham was already in the Daviess County Jail on unrelated charges when the grand jury returned the murder indictment.
She's now in the Hopkins County jail.
Cunningham’s lawyer entered a not guilty plea.
She’s expected back in court on December 10 for a pretrail conference.
