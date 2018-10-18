Woman caught on camera abandoning 2-year-old on stranger’s doorstep

SPRING, TX (RNN) - Authorities in Texas are seeking the public’s help to identify a woman who left a 2-year-old child on a doorstep.
Deputies with the Montgomery County, TX, Sheriff’s Office said a 911 caller heard a knock at her door Wednesday and when she went to answer, found the abandoned child.
Surveillance video shows a woman arriving at the house in a white vehicle. She runs toward the doors with the child in hand, rings the door bell, knocks, and then leaves, police said.
The child was abandoned at the door with two bags. The incident lasted 23 seconds, police said.
The black female suspect is believed to be in mid-20s or early-30s, with long hair and tattoos on her right arm.
The uninjured child is now in the protection of Child Protective Services, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with any information regarding the child or female suspect is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.
