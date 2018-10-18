$150k winning Powerball ticket sold in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Check your tickets! Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Owensboro won $150,000.
This comes a day after a Dawson Springs man won a million dollars with a Mega Millions ticket he bought in Madisonville.
The winning Powerball number from Wednesday night’s drawing are: 3 – 57 – 64 – 68 – 69, with a Powerball of 15.
The location where the Owensboro ticket was purchased has not yet been released.
Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket sold in Lexington, KY also won the game’s second prize of $1 million. That’s the third time in a month someone in Kentucky has won a million dollars.
The Powerball jackpot now rolls to an estimated $430 million for Saturday’s drawing, while the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night has swelled to $900 million.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.