$150k winning Powerball ticket sold in Owensboro
Powerball logo. (Source: Powerball.com)
By Sean Edmondson | October 18, 2018 at 9:29 AM CDT - Updated October 18 at 9:46 AM

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Check your tickets! Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Owensboro won $150,000.

This comes a day after a Dawson Springs man won a million dollars with a Mega Millions ticket he bought in Madisonville.

The winning Powerball number from Wednesday night’s drawing are: 3 – 57 – 64 – 68 – 69, with a Powerball of 15.

The location where the Owensboro ticket was purchased has not yet been released.

Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket sold in Lexington, KY also won the game’s second prize of $1 million. That’s the third time in a month someone in Kentucky has won a million dollars.

The Powerball jackpot now rolls to an estimated $430 million for Saturday’s drawing, while the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night has swelled to $900 million.

