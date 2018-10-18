USI ranked 2nd in first region poll

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men's Soccer is ranked second in the first NCAA Division II Midwest Region poll of 2018. The Screaming Eagles follow Ohio Valley University and leads Saginaw Valley State University and the University of Indianapolis in the top half of the regional poll.
The bottom half of the region's eight-team poll includes Tiffin University (fifth), the University of Illinois Springfield (sixth), the University of Wisconsin-Parkside (seventh), and McKendree University (eighth). The NCAA II Midwest Regional takes the top six team with the number one and two seeds hosting sub-regionals November 8-11.
USI concludes its four-game homestand Friday night versus Rockhurst University and Sunday versus William Jewell College. The Eagles end the 2018 regular season and GLVC campaign October 24 at Lewis University.
The GLVC Tournament is set to begin October 28 at campus sites before concluding with the semifinals and finals November 2 and 4 at Woehrle Athletic Complex in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
