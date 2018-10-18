Patchy frost, scattered rain Friday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Cooler-than-normal conditions will persist through the weekend and into next week. Clear skies and light winds will let the temp dip to the middle 30′s Friday morning, so some scattered frost will be possible again. Clouds move in during the day on Friday with scattered showers developing in the afternoon and evening. Rain amounts will be light, generally less than a quarter inch. Dry through the weekend with daily highs moving into the lower 60s again.