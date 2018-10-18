Paid parking in downtown Owensboro won’t be available

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - A new parking garage in downtown Owensboro won’t be open for this weekend’s Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum grand opening as planned.
The Owensboro Parking Committee met to figure out how they’ll keep traffic under control. The city said the trolley shuttle will run from area parking lots to and from the hall of fame.
As for the new parking garage, the city engineer said it will open very soon.
With new downtown development, some member of the committee wants to revisit paid parking options.
None of these changes are immediate because of the upcoming election, but city officials believe it could be a way for parking to be better enforced while making revenue.
