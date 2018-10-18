Man starts fire, shoots at first responders, kills self

SPRINGFIELD, OR (KMTR/CNN) - Oregon firefighters racing into a burning house Wednesday, suddenly found themselves being shot at.
"This happened in a pretty populated area but geez this could've been really, really bad," said Lt. Scott McKee of the Springfield Police Department.
Things started off relatively normal for Springfield firefighters responding to a house fire nearby.
But firefighters were walking into a trap.
As they left their vehicle the suspect blasted the fire truck with rounds from a 12-gauge shotgun. Retreating firefighters called for help while the blaze continued to spread to nearby homes.
"We got there within minutes and began searching for the suspect," McKee said.
That suspect, police identify as 65-year-old Lance Taylor Jacobs fired on police too, forcing one officer to take cover behind a civilian vehicle as gunfire hit the car and the garage behind him.
“Anybody with boots on the ground when that shotgun blast strikes the pavement could be disabled from foot-level ground-level gunfire so we’re really, really fortunate that no one got hurt,” McKee said.
As more police arrived, officials say the suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Officers then proceeded to help firefighters put out the blaze while crews continued to arrive.
The fire destroyed three buildings and damaged another.
It was an ambush, a danger that fire officials worry could grow.
“We are very concerned as a community, from a nationwide perspective and we’re going to be looking at all industry standards to determine what we can do to promote the safety of our responders,” said Chief Joe Zaludeck, Eugene-Springfield Fire.
Police say Jacobs posted a Facebook message complaining of health problems and long-running emotional trauma before the fire started.
