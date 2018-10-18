Indiana’s King named Big Ten Swimmer of the Week

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (WFIE) - Indiana University women’s swimming and diving senior Lilly King was named the Big Ten Women’s Swimmer of the Week on Wednesday, the league office announced. King shared the weekly award with Beata Nelson of Wisconsin.
This past Wednesday, King helped the No. 6-ranked Hoosiers earn season-opening wins over No. 14 Kentucky, No. 15 Missouri and a tie against No. 18 Notre Dame.
The Evansville, Ind. native won both the 100 breaststroke (59.74) and 200 breaststroke (2:11.63) with NCAA B cut times. King, the three-time defending NCAA champion in both events, posted the fastest mark in the nation in the 100 breast.
King also helped the Hoosiers win the 200 medley relay at the season-opening quad meet with a time of 1:39.09.
The Hoosiers will be back in the pool on Oct. 19-20 when the teams head to Austin, Texas to face No. 8/19 Florida and No. 1/4 Texas in a two-day, tri-meet.
Courtesy: IU Athletics
