Henderson companies accused of price gouging during NC hurricane cleanup

RALEIGH, NC (WFIE) - Two Henderson companies are accused of price gouging during hurricane cleanup in North Carolina.
According to North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, Henderson-based Action Tree Pros charged excessive prices for tree removal services after Hurricane Florence.
The attorney general’s office says Action Tree Pros owner Nick Downey estimated $5,000 to do tree removal work on a property, but after the work was done submitted a bill for $10,565. After which, the property manager ordered Downey not to work on any of the other properties she managed.
The attorney general’s office says Downey ignored that and contracted with another company, Premier Landscaping and Lawn Care, LCC, which is owned Jeremy Bugg, also of Henderson, to take down other trees at excessive prices.
In total, the attorney general’s office says they charged homeowners over $78,000 for just five trees, including $30,000 for one tree alone.
“These out-of-state operators inflate their prices to take advantage of people’s vulnerability as they try to cope with the effects of Hurricane Florence," Stein said. "It’s heartless, illegal, and my office will not allow it.”
