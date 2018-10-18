Get Smart About Your Credit
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnewcke announced the “Get Smart About Your Credit” workshop on Thursday.
It will allow the community to learn from certified financial instructors the basics of credit, and how to improve your credit score.
The workshop is being held by The Evansville Promise Zone, The United Way and area financial institutions.
The Evansville Promise Zone wants to make sure every person leaves understanding how credit can shape your everyday life.
“It can become a barrier to job development, barrier to home ownership, and many other activities that we look forward to on a day to day basis. We understand credit is an important part and we want to address those needs and concerns by offering free opportunities in our city to helpo move those particular areas of need.” said Silas Matchem Sr.
Make sure you register for this event spots are limited. It will be held November 14.
