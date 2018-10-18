Evansville man sentenced to 4 years after plea in domestic violence case

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - There was guilty plea Thursday morning from an Evansville man in a domestic violence case.
As part of a plea deal, Kenneth Kirby III is now convicted of Criminal Confinement, Domestic Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, and Obstruction of Justice.
Both the victim and her grandmother took the stand to share how they say Kirby’s actions have affected their lives. They also asked the judge to accept the plea agreement adding up to a maximum of 4 years jail time.
The victim, Morgan Clark, has two children with Kirby.
In March, Clark told deputies Kirby smoked meth and returned home. That’s when she says Kirby grabbed her hair, threw her down, and dragged her around the house.
She says she’s fearful that Kirby could be out of jail in three years. She asked the judge to make sure Kirby gets more than just jail time, but also psychological help.
Kirby said he wants treatment and apologized.
Clark hopes other victims of domestic violence seek help at the first warning sign.
“Any red flags, or they even suspect that their abuser is going to hurt them or starts controlling them at all for them to get out. I learned a lot from Albion Fellows. They’re always there for women that are going through that,” said Clark.
Clark wants victims to know that if you think you’re alone, you’re not.
