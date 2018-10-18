Eagles predicted to finish third in GLVC

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Great Lakes Valley Conference coaches have predicted a third-place finish for University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball in the annual GLVC Preseason Coaches' Poll.
USI received 155 points and one first-place vote as it trailed only Lewis University and Drury University in the poll. Lewis was picked to finish first, garnering 175 points and one first-place vote, while Drury was tabbed for a second-place finish with 174 points and six first-place votes. The Panthers were ranked No. 5 in the Division II Bulletin Top 25 preseason rankings.
Rounding out the top five was Bellarmine University and Truman State University, both of whom received 135 points, while the University of Missouri-St. Louis (127), University of Indianapolis (95), McKendree University (94), Rockhurst University (81) and William Jewell College (75) rounded out the top 10. The University of Illinois Springfield (69), Maryville University (57), Quincy University (45) and Missouri S&T (39) completed the poll.
This year’s poll is the first non-division poll since 2004-05, when the league sported 11 teams. The GLVC standings will feature a 1-14 format in 2018-19 and will, once again, be determined via the GLVC Tournament Points Rating System.
The Screaming Eagles, who were ranked No. 19 in the Division II Bulletin Top 25 preseason rankings, are coming off their second straight GLVC East Division title after posting a 26-5 overall record and a 16-2 mark in league play a year ago. USI advanced to the NCAA II Tournament for the 10th time in program history after advancing to the GLVC Tournament championship game.
USI returns two starters and nine players from last year’s squad, but must replace 56.5 percent of its scoring and 46.0 percent of its rebounding from last year’s team due to the graduations of Morgan Dahlstrom, Kaydie Grooms and Randa Harshbarger. Dahlstrom and Grooms were both first-team All-GLVC honorees a year ago, while Harshbarger was a third-team All-Conference selection.
Senior center Kacy Eschweiler (St. Charles, Missouri) also earned third-team All-GLVC recognition a year ago after averaging 8.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest. Senior guard Alex Davidson (Salem, Indiana) chipped in 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per outing in her first year as a starter last season.
The Eagles also are looking to a strong recruiting class that includes sophomore guard Kennedy Williams (Marshall, Illinois), freshman forward Ashlynn Brown (Perrysburg, Ohio) and freshman guard Samantha LaPlaca (Parma Heights, Ohio). Williams began her collegiate career at Bowling Green State University, where she averaged 3.1 points per game off the bench, while Brown was an All-State honoree after averaging 17.0 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as a senior at Perrysburg High School. LaPlaca averaged 23.0 points and 13.0 rebounds per contest at Normandy High School during her senior season in 2017-18.
USI begins the 2018-19 season November 9 when it travels to Midland, Michigan, to take on Midwest Region foe Northwood University. GLVC play briefly begins December 1 when the Eagles host rival Bellarmine at the Physical Activities Center, while the remainder of league play begins after the New Year.
The GLVC Tournament will, once again, be held at the Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois, March 7-10, with the women’s field competing March 8-10.
