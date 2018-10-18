Eagles predicted to finish third in GLVC

The Eagles also are looking to a strong recruiting class that includes sophomore guard Kennedy Williams (Marshall, Illinois), freshman forward Ashlynn Brown (Perrysburg, Ohio) and freshman guard Samantha LaPlaca (Parma Heights, Ohio). Williams began her collegiate career at Bowling Green State University, where she averaged 3.1 points per game off the bench, while Brown was an All-State honoree after averaging 17.0 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as a senior at Perrysburg High School. LaPlaca averaged 23.0 points and 13.0 rebounds per contest at Normandy High School during her senior season in 2017-18.