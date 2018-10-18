Crisp, fall weather continues, rain possible Friday

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - This morning is not as cold and frosty as we initially thought it would be because some clouds moved in overnight that we weren’t expecting, which acted sort of like a blanket and kept us a few degrees warmer. Those clouds will break up as we go through the morning, and this afternoon will be mostly sunny with high temperatures right around 60°.
Our skies will stay mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s, but I think our dew points will be a little too high for frost development.
Our clouds will increase Friday morning, and rain is possible Friday afternoon and evening, but I think those showers will be pretty light and scattered, so they shouldn’t have too much of an impact. Temperatures will top out in the low 60s.
The rain will taper off overnight Friday and the clouds will clear as we go through the day on Saturday. Our weather looks sunny and dry through the whole first half of next week. Sunday will be chilly with high temperatures in the low 50s, but highs will climb into the low to mid 60s for the workweek.
