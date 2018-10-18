Astronaut Eileen Collins comes to University of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Astronaut Eileen Collins shared her inspiring story Wednesday night at the University of Evansville.
Collins was the first female to pilot a US spacecraft with the Discovery shuttle flight in 1995, and the first female commander on the 1999 Columbia shuttle flight. In 2005, she commanded the space shuttle Discovery’s historic “Return to Flight” mission.
Collins is on the advisory group for the national space council and she says one of their biggest missions is being able to put people on mars. She believes people will walk on mars in her lifetime.
She hopes her story will inspire everyone to pursue their dreams.
“We need to have more scientists that are passionate. We need to have engineers that can build the type of spacecraft that we need to go out and discover these things. Women are in the minority in science and engineering fields, but you know, that’s ok. It’s not about whether you’re a man or woman, it’s about how passionate are you about the mission,” said Collins.
