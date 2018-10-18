Alorica holding Recruiting Day for 275 jobs in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Alorica is holding a national National Recruiting Day for more than 80 of its sites across the U.S. and Canada.
The company says they are recruiting for 275 positions open at its site in Owensboro.
The Recruiting Day event runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 234 Frederica St.
For those who are unable to attend the hiring event, they can still apply online at AloricaJobs.com, call the Owensboro location directly at 270-297-3300, or use the company’s walk-in hours Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.