Aces volleyball travels to Valparaiso and Loyola

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Fresh off of a 3-0 home win against Indiana State, the University of Evansville volleyball team takes to the road this weekend to play Valparaiso and Loyola.
UE begins the weekend against the Crusaders on Friday evening before traveling to Chicago to face the Ramblers on Saturday; both matches start at 7 p.m. Evansville spread the ball around in a 3-0 win on Saturday against Indiana State. Rachel Tam led the way with 16 kills while Kerra Cornist and Mildrelis Rodriguez had 10 apiece. Defensively, Rodriguez, Alondra Vazquez and Olivia Goldstein had 10 digs apiece while Allana McInnis finished with 41 assists.
Alondra Vazquez continued her latest stretch with two more solid outings last week. Vazauez averaged 3.33 kills and 3.17 digs per set in games against UNI and Indiana State. She finished with 11 kills, 9 digs and a pair of service aces in the road contest against the Panthers. She hit .310 in the contest; she followed that up with 9 kills, 10 digs and three more service aces in the 3-0 victory over the Sycamores.
Evansville’s most accurate hitter in 2018 has been Kerra Cornist. Currently hitting .218 on the season, Cornist excelled over the last week, finishing at .550. Included in that tally was a .643 effort against Indiana State that saw her post 10 kills in 14 attempts with just one error.
Sixteen more kills against Indiana State gives Rachel Tam 375 on the season, third in the country. Her average checks in at 4.52 per game, which is 15th in the NCAA and second in the MVC. She also ranks fourth in points with 404.0 and 17th in the country with a total of 918 attempts.
Valparaiso enters the weekend with an 18-5 mark and stand at 5-3 in Valley play after losses at Illinois State and Bradley last weekend. Setter Brittany Anderson ranks third in the MVC with 10.68 assists per set while Peyton McCarthy paces the league with 1.25 blocks per game.
Loyola is 11-9 on the season and are 3-5 in the league; after starting the conference slate with three wins, the Ramblers have dropped five in a row. Quinn Spieker leads the way with 3.03 kills per set while Delilah Wolf stands with 10.49 assists per game.
