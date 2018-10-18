Aces volleyball travels to Valparaiso and Loyola

Alondra Vazquez continued her latest stretch with two more solid outings last week. Vazauez averaged 3.33 kills and 3.17 digs per set in games against UNI and Indiana State. She finished with 11 kills, 9 digs and a pair of service aces in the road contest against the Panthers. She hit .310 in the contest; she followed that up with 9 kills, 10 digs and three more service aces in the 3-0 victory over the Sycamores.