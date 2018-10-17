Work scheduled to remove dead trees from Newburgh tree canopy

NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) - Work is finally scheduled to take place on Newburgh’s tree canopy.
The canopy is on State Road 662 as drivers enter town from the west side.
Beginning next Wednesday, crews will work to remove trees that are already dead and prune the trees that can be saved.
Work will take two days and it is expected to be completed by Thursday, October 25.
Many residents fear that all of the tree canopies would have to be removed, but Town Manager Christy Powell told us that will not be the case.
"It's historic and people identify with it," said Powell. "It's beautiful! We are going to do our best to keep as much as we can. Our priority is always public safety, you know, getting buses in and emergency vehicles in."
For those that usually drive through the area, it is important to remember the road will be closed while crews are at work on both the North and South sides of the canopy.
