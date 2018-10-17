Union Co. to receive more than $160K for road projects

UNION CO., KY (WFIE) - Union County will receive more than $160,000 for road projects.
The money is coming from the state and will be used for resurfacing work on Markham, Taylor, Tapp and Ben Ladd Roads.
As we reported last month, Kentucky Transportation leaders were in Union County for a statewide listening session on roads that need improvement.
Union County officials say the roads select carry substantial farm to market truck traffic, making them especially important during the fall harvest season.
