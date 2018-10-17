Tri-State Alliance partnering with Zion UCC Owensboro for donations

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Tri-State Alliance is partnering with Zion United Church of Christ in Owensboro to continue to accept donations. TSA lost its non-profit status last year.
We talked with the pastor Bob Coons Wednesday. Coons says we were the first to tell him of the allegations of financial misconduct.
Coons says his church has been a long-time supporter of Tri-State Alliance. He says TSA President Wally Paynter came to him with this proposal recently, and he accepted.
In a phone interview with Coons, we told him information he says he did not know.
Kate O’Rourke: “Was there any type of conversation or any concern about the fact that there’s been some allegations that some of those funds have been misused?”
Bob Coons: “We were unaware of anything like that, so that was not a part of the conversation, no.”
Coons says Paynter told him TSA lost its non-profit status in 2017 because a document was improperly filed. He said they are working to correct it with the IRS.
Coons says he made no mention of the allegations of misused funds.
Kate O’Rourke: “You guys did know anything about some allegations of even funds being misused?”
Bob Coons: “No we had not heard anything about that.”
Kate O’Rourke: “Is this news to you then, me telling you?”
Bob Coons: “It is, yes.”
We asked a lawyer. He says this is called a fiscal sponsorship.
Generally speaking, the church essentially agrees to act as the non-profit. The church is then responsible for making sure funds are used consistently with the organization’s purpose and that donors get the proper tax-deductible documentation.
In the event that any civil lawsuit arise, the church would likely be named in the lawsuit. Coons says after our conversation, he will be putting more consideration into the partnership.
Bob Coons: "That gives me a great deal of pause to know these allegations."
Coons says no donations have come in yet. He notes that it is unusual that TSA is asking that donations be mailed to its Evansville address.
We reached out to Paynter and the email address listed on TSA’s website but have not heard back yet. We tried contacting the Board of Directors, but there is no published list.
One Board member reached out to us but did not comment on this partnership news.
