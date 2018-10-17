Smith, Carlos set fear aside as they raised their fists

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 1968, file photo, U.S. athletes Tommie Smith, center, and John Carlos stare downward as they extend gloved hands skyward in during the playing of the "Star Spangled Banner" after Smith received the gold and Carlos the bronze for the 200 meter run at the Summer Olympic Games in Mexico City. Australian silver medalist Peter Norman is at left. When Smith and Carlos raised their fists 50 years ago at the Mexico City Olympics, they had a captive audience, back in the age when TV was king and the entire audience was rapt. A half-century later, many of the messages our athletes disseminate are every bit as powerful, but the audience is much more distracted. (AP Photo/File) (Anonymous)