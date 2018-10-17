Shepard Leadership and Law Academy students meet candidates in upcoming election

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Shepard Leadership and Law Academy students got a chance to meet some candidates running in the upcoming election.
It was held at Harrison High School on Wednesday.
Candidates were given time to talk about what issues are important to them. Students even got one-on-one time with the candidates after their speech.
This is an annual event that inspires students to head to the polls and learn about their local community.
Shepard Academy officials say they will even have students working the polls on Election Day which is coming up on November 6.
