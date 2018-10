EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Autumn weather has settled in for a few days in the Tri-State. Patchy frost will be possible on Thursday and Friday mornings as temperatures drop into the middle 30s. Daily highs will recover into the lower 60′s with sunshine on Thursday. Clouds will return on Friday, along with some scattered light rain by Friday night and early Saturday morning. Unseasonably cool temperatures will linger into the middle of next week.