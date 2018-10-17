ON A MISSION: Tigers motivated to return to Lucas Oil Stadium

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Indiana high school football regular season is officially over and three area teams finished undefeated through 9 weeks.
Closest to home here in Evansville, the Memorial Tigers rode the momentum from last season’s state championship to a perfect 9-0 regular season record and a conference championship.
With a dominant 39-7 win over the Castle Knight to close out the regular season, the Tigers clinched the SIAC conference crown outright under 11th year head coach, John Hurley.
The team was led this season by senior quarterback, Michael Lindauer, who threw for 301-yards against Castle, moving into the top 10 career passing leaders in Indiana high school football history.
But it wasn’t just the offense that was unstoppable for the Tigers.
Memorial’s 1st-string defense only allowed four touchdowns all-season. Impressive stats all around for the Tigers, who’s mission it was to finish 9-0 since the summer started.
“I’m excited for our kids, it was one of our early season goals when we had our preseason meetings and did a couple of leadership things, the kids put that up on the board and it’s good for them to be able to accomplish that,” Coach Hurley explained.
The undefeated Memorial Tigers will host the Princeton Tigers on Friday in the first round of the 3-A sectional tournament. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Romain Stadium.
The winner will move on to face the winner of Pike Central and Vincennes Lincoln on October 26.
