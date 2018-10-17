$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Madisonville

By Sean Edmondson | October 17, 2018 at 6:32 AM CDT - Updated October 17 at 6:50 AM

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - While no one hit the Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, someone who bought a ticket in the Tri-State is a million dollars richer.

A $1 million ticket was sold in Madisonville, according to lottery officials.

Lottery officials say after a series of security checks at the retailer this morning, the name of the store will be released.

A $10,000 winning ticket for the draw was also sold in London, KY.

The winning numbers were: 3-45-49-61-69 with a Mega Ball of 9.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now up to an estimated $868 million, the second-largest jackpot in United States history.

