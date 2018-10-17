Hat returned to WWII veteran

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The 95-year-old veteran who lost his hat during an Honor Flight trip has it back.
Warner Knight lost his World War II veteran hat during an honor flight trip to Washington DC. Pinned to the hat was a 75th-anniversary pin from Pearl Harbor Knight said is invaluable to him.
Knight wrote a letter to the editor of the Courier-Journal that sparked a social media search for the missing hat.
Knight said he plans to write another piece explaining how he got the hat back.
