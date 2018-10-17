Curry, Durant lead Warriors past Thunder in festive opener

Warriors: Andre Iguodala experienced left calf tightness and played 10 minutes, all in the first half. ... Reserve G Shaun Livingston, who had been questionable with right foot soreness, played 14 minutes. ... The Warriors placed the three trophies from recent titles near the employee entrance so they could pose for photos before going to work. "One of the hallmarks of our organization is everybody matters, everybody is pulling in the same direction," Kerr said. ... Two-way F Alfonzo McKinnie made his Warriors debut as the first former Wisconsin-Green Bay player for Golden State. Then in the fourth, Jonas Jerebko made his debut to become the first Swedish-born player to appear for the Warriors.