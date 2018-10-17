Chilly temperatures continue, patchy frost possible

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Another chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the upper 30s and some patchy frost possible. Temperatures will climb into the low 60s this afternoon under sunny skies.
Overnight, temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s under mostly clear skies. A Frost Advisory goes into effect across the entire Tri-State late tonight and continues through Thursday morning.
Although we will see a few clouds move in Thursday, our skies will still be mostly sunny. High temperatures will remain unseasonably cool in the upper 50s to near 60°.
Our clouds will increase Thursday night, and Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. A stray shower is possible Saturday as well, but the weekend looks mostly dry. High temperatures will range from the mid 50s to low 60s through the weekend and into early next week.
