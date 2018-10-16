Victim Assistance Program expanding after receiving grant

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) - The Victim Assistance Program in Vanderburgh County is expanding.
The Prosecutors office received the Victims of Federal Crime Act Federal Grant. With it they will be able to add three advocates to their staff.
Holly Dunn Pendleton, a previous victim, says she wishes she had someone advocate for her.
“Victims are very different in their healing process," Pendleton explained. “They’re very different in how they go through the justice system. All cases are different and so we have to have all different approaches to how we can provide support for them.”
The prosecutors office says they helped more than $5,000 crime victims last year. They hope the expansion will mean helping even more.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.